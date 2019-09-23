Tower Research Capital Trc Upped Position in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by $353,548 as Share Value Rose; Bowling Portfolio Management Has Decreased Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 62.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 6,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 3,678 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $235,000, down from 9,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $64.64. About 598,656 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 04/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines adds new nonstop service between New York’s JFK Airport and San Jose, California, and third daily Seattle flight; 23/04/2018 – FULL AIRBUS FLEET TO BE RECONFIGURED BY END OF 2019: ALASKA AIR; 19/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR INTRODUCES NEW RULES FOR EMOTIONAL SUPPORT ANIMALS; 03/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group to Announce Financial Results; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits Alaska Air; 24/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines is scrubbing Virgin America’s presence from airports tonight; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines successfully migrates Virgin America into their Sabre passenger services system; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group Still Sees 2018 Capacity Up About 7.5%; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air: Unit Costs to Increase if Flight Attendants Ratify Labor Pact; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR FEB. CAPACITY UP 9%

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 216.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 13,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 19,887 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $524,000, up from 6,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.15. About 266,553 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 13.61% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $267.49 million for 7.45 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $611.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 6,714 shares to 38,671 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Wsfs Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ALK shares while 143 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 104.65 million shares or 1.31% less from 106.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mufg Americas Holdg holds 1,750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Selway Asset Mgmt has 14,687 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 0.05% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 192,982 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP reported 25,237 shares stake. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 7,000 shares. Moreover, Adage Capital Ptnrs Gru Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 12 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited accumulated 0.1% or 69,121 shares. Primecap Mngmt Company Ca accumulated 0.28% or 6.02M shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Lc reported 2,906 shares stake. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc owns 12.99M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Advsr Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 11,407 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 129,533 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $9,716 activity.