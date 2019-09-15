Tower Research Capital Trc Upped Position in Centurylink (CTL); As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Stearns Financial Services Group Has Cut Position by $305,102

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 105.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 50,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 98,201 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, up from 47,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 15.97M shares traded or 30.00% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 2,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 50,791 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.80 million, down from 53,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 16.55 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Mackenzie reported 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 286,150 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Acr Alpine Research Ltd Llc accumulated 9.95 million shares or 6.18% of the stock. Jnba reported 562 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 38,982 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 9.05 million shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Poplar Forest Ltd Com invested in 1.1% or 1.29 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 197,901 shares. C M Bidwell And Ltd reported 0.68% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Green Square Cap Ltd Llc holds 1.28% or 174,580 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prns Incorporated invested in 17,457 shares. Country Tru National Bank has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 16,296 shares to 14,140 shares, valued at $616,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 3,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 873 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. 37,000 shares were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T, worth $404,250. GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of stock or 20,000 shares. STOREY JEFFREY K also bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. Shares for $147,155 were bought by Dev Indraneel on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connable Office has invested 1.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Rhode Island-based Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd has invested 2.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Letko Brosseau & Assoc Inc invested in 1,800 shares. Trustco Financial Bank Corporation N Y holds 21,750 shares. Tennessee-based Nfc Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 143,889 were accumulated by Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation. Cna Financial accumulated 166,500 shares. 922,736 are owned by Gofen Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il. The Australia-based Westpac Banking Corp has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Japan-based Nomura has invested 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Martin Inv Mgmt Lc holds 1,971 shares. Sigma Planning Corp has 1.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 152,704 shares. Icm Asset Wa stated it has 20.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Milestone holds 0.28% or 14,294 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86M and $547.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 51,799 shares to 730,006 shares, valued at $36.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lattice Strategies Tr by 33,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).