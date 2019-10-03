Tower Research Capital Trc Upped Its Position in Amgen (AMGN) by $2.09 Million; Oak Associates LTD Has Lifted United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) Position by $484,770 as Share Price Declined

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) by 132.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 6,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% . The institutional investor held 10,890 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $850,000, up from 4,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $79.69. About 9,960 shares traded. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 34.11% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q EPS $5.57; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Buy SteadyMed — Deal Digest; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics To Acquire SteadyMed Ltd. STDY; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS TO BUY STEADYMED; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Net $244.5M; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 1.3% of United Therapeutics; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Rev $389.2M; 02/05/2018 – Analytic Investors LLC Exits Position in United Therapeutics

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 140.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 11,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 19,504 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.59M, up from 8,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $190.64. About 99,009 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – REG-Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s: Aimovig Approval Credit Positive For Amgen And Novartis; 03/04/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR AMGEN’S XGEVA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR PREVENTION OF SKELETAL-RELATED EVENTS IN PATIENTS WITH MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Net $2.31B; 25/05/2018 – FDA CONFIRMS ORPHAN DRUG STATUS FOR AMGEN’S ROMIPLOSTIM; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN SAYS PRELIMINARY PRORATION FACTOR ABOUT 95.9%; 30/05/2018 – Amgen Foundation And Harvard Team Up To Offer Free Online Science Education Platform; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 25/04/2018 – CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD CADI.NS SAYS ZYDUS GETS FINAL APPROVAL FROM USFDA FOR METHYLPREDNISOLONE TABLETS USP AND CINACALCET HYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Invs invested in 0.31% or 25,949 shares. Atlantic Union Fincl Bank Corp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Provident holds 1,200 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Natl Bank stated it has 15,419 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. The New York-based John G Ullman And Assoc has invested 0.38% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 1,122 shares. Godsey And Gibb Associates reported 1,542 shares stake. First Bancorp Tru Of Newtown invested in 2,905 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Jlb Assoc reported 69,350 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 2.69% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Nomura Asset Com Limited stated it has 383,175 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Altavista Wealth Management invested in 0.34% or 5,836 shares. Amica Retiree Tru has invested 0.4% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,425 shares. Delta Ltd accumulated 1.63% or 14,055 shares.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 8,108 shares to 515 shares, valued at $28,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 20,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,538 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Union (NYSE:WU) by 30,000 shares to 265,720 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) by 127,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,265 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 69 investors sold UTHR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 38.81 million shares or 4.33% less from 40.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 456,133 shares. First Trust Advisors LP reported 0.18% of its portfolio in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Advisory Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,839 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 13 shares. First Mercantile owns 230 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Alliancebernstein LP owns 0% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 74,084 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 2,998 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company holds 5,712 shares. Krensavage Asset Management Llc has 13.94% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 550,299 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 7,600 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 0% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 90,136 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.01% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR).