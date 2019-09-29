Tower Research Capital Trc Trimmed Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holding By $1.13 Million; Dryships (DRYS) Shorts Decreased By 24.38%

Dryships Inc (NASDAQ:DRYS) had a decrease of 24.38% in short interest. DRYS’s SI was 1.67 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 24.38% from 2.20 million shares previously. With 377,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Dryships Inc (NASDAQ:DRYS)’s short sellers to cover DRYS’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.23. About 102,367 shares traded. DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) has declined 25.95% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.95% the S&P500. Some Historical DRYS News: 29/05/2018 – DryShips to Purchase Vessels for $93.8 Million; 29/05/2018 – DRYSHIPS: PACT TO BUY TWO VESSELS; 04/04/2018 – DryShips at Capital Link International Shipping Forum Apr 20; 19/04/2018 – DryShips at Capital Link International Shipping Forum Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – DRYSHIPS 1Q NET VOYAGE REV. $44.1M; 29/05/2018 – DRYSHIPS INC – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $93.8 MLN; 22/05/2018 – DryShips – Great Value, Great Catalysts, Not So Great CEO; 29/05/2018 – DryShips Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Two Vessels; 13/04/2018 – DryShips Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – DryShips Inc. Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) stake by 96.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 41,845 shares as Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB)’s stock declined 11.94%. The Tower Research Capital Llc Trc holds 1,297 shares with $36,000 value, down from 43,142 last quarter. Williams Cos Inc Del now has $29.33B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.2. About 5.02M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robertson Opportunity Capital Limited Com invested 5.6% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 396,887 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Capital Advisors Ok invested in 0.93% or 673,806 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus invested 2.84% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Chickasaw Mngmt owns 14.79 million shares. Yorktown Mngmt And Rech has 40,000 shares. Sg Americas Lc has invested 0.07% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 14,015 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Hollencrest Mgmt has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Patten Grp holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 24,226 shares. Cap Invest Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% or 41,394 shares in its portfolio. Cap International Sarl holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 45,120 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Among 5 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Williams Companies has $3200 highest and $2700 lowest target. $29.40’s average target is 21.49% above currents $24.2 stock price. Williams Companies had 9 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $3000 target in Thursday, August 8 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $239,300 was bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of stock. Shares for $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7. 4,000 shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane, worth $94,400.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.01 million for 24.20 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) stake by 143,155 shares to 145,105 valued at $8.49 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VTWG) stake by 2,651 shares and now owns 3,199 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) was raised too.

