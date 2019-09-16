Tower Research Capital Trc Trimmed Visa (V) Holding by $5.01 Million; Stock Price Rose; Sva Plumb Wealth Management Maintains Position in Amazon Com Com (AMZN)

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 94.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 28,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1,819 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $316,000, down from 30,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $176.15. About 2.46M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban – Letter; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 140% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 1,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18M, up from 920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $892.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $34.28 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.06. About 2.77 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Amazon Technologies has won a patent for a marketplace that offers data feeds, including bitcoin transactions. #CNBCCrypto; 02/05/2018 – NICE Cognitive Robotic Automation Platform Expands on Amazon Lex’s Self-Service Capabilities by Transforming Chatbot Requests; 04/04/2018 – Is Amazon Bad for the Postal Service? Or Its Savior?; 05/04/2018 – Could Trump’s Amazon-Bashing Give HQ2 Finalists Second Thoughts? Hardly. — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON SAYS AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW SERVICE WIDELY AVAILABLE; 26/03/2018 – MyAllies News: $AMZN Amazon and CBS Corporation Announce Content Licensing Agreement for Prime Instant Video To Be; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s home robot sounds like a Roomba with Alexa; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Has Rare Chance in HQ2 to Hire More Women and Minorities; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Walmart seeks to take on Amazon in India with Flipkart

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd has 1.64% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hudock Cap accumulated 242 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). M&T Bancorporation Corp has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Segment Wealth Mgmt Lc has 1,037 shares. 28,607 were reported by Washington Tru Com. 4,264 were accumulated by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management. Cornerstone Advisors, a Washington-based fund reported 1,052 shares. The Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 200,496 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 20,088 shares. Miles stated it has 1.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wright Service, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,364 shares. Jefferies Gp Lc holds 2,925 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Co has 2,113 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,963 shares to 7,739 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wex Inc Com (NYSE:WEX) by 11,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,998 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.80 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (JKD) by 3,604 shares to 4,719 shares, valued at $780,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VTWO) by 20,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.