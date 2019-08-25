Tower Research Capital Trc Trimmed Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holding; L & S Advisors Increased By $2.54 Million Its Pepsico (PEP) Position

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) stake by 64.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 18,882 shares as Emerson Elec Co (EMR)’s stock declined 7.68%. The Tower Research Capital Llc Trc holds 10,451 shares with $716,000 value, down from 29,333 last quarter. Emerson Elec Co now has $35.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 3.71M shares traded or 15.87% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance

L & S Advisors Inc increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 633.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. L & S Advisors Inc acquired 20,808 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The L & S Advisors Inc holds 24,095 shares with $2.95 million value, up from 3,287 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $182.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlas Browninc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 23,192 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt reported 10,510 shares. Reliance Tru Com Of Delaware reported 14,292 shares stake. North Amer Corp reported 3.4% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership has 0.74% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Van Strum Towne holds 3.46% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 37,927 shares. The Minnesota-based Mairs & Pwr Inc has invested 0.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sit Invest Assoc reported 0.91% stake. Spectrum Mngmt Grp holds 0.04% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 1,171 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 481,052 shares. New England invested in 3,438 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited invested 0.59% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Advisory Networks holds 0.33% or 37,957 shares in its portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Company reported 0.59% stake. Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America owns 0.06% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 4,050 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PepsiCo has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $127.50’s average target is -2.13% below currents $130.27 stock price. PepsiCo had 9 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 18 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 18 report.

L & S Advisors Inc decreased Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 7,267 shares to 110,556 valued at $13.04M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Qqq Trust Etf stake by 3,156 shares and now owns 1,601 shares. Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric has $81 highest and $7000 lowest target. $75.40’s average target is 32.28% above currents $57 stock price. Emerson Electric had 13 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 5 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 13. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, April 8 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by Citigroup. As per Wednesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Asset Strategies accumulated 0.63% or 39,066 shares. Conning holds 1.44% or 672,048 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Services has 0.23% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives accumulated 27,829 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gamble Jones Counsel stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has 1.38% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 604 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma owns 2,945 shares. Canandaigua Fincl Bank Com invested in 0.2% or 15,506 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt stated it has 14,331 shares. Macquarie Group owns 73,080 shares. 6,423 are owned by Lourd Cap Limited Liability Company. Corbyn Inv Md holds 1.17% or 41,563 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Bancorp Department invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Fincl Bank owns 57,772 shares.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased Direxion Shs Etf Tr stake by 15,357 shares to 21,595 valued at $856,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) stake by 16,435 shares and now owns 16,622 shares. Ishares Tr (IYW) was raised too.