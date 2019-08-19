Tower Research Capital Trc Raised Carlisle Cos (CSL) Holding; Bessemer Group Increased Its Stake in Cra Intl (CRAI) by $405,000 as Share Price Declined

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 378.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 3,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 3,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $483,000, up from 823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $140.99. About 601,654 shares traded or 59.91% up from the average. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL)

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Cra Intl Inc (CRAI) by 41.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 8,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.79% . The institutional investor held 27,700 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 19,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Cra Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.78M market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.62. About 79,210 shares traded or 30.53% up from the average. CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) has declined 18.11% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAI News: 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl Sees FY18 Rev $380M-$392M; 26/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ CRA International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAI); 08/03/2018 Oil and corn tout dueling studies on future of U.S. biofuel program; 28/03/2018 – CRA International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q EPS 67c

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) by 6,228 shares to 623,681 shares, valued at $106.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Russ 3000 Index (IWV) by 4,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,726 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy New (NYSE:VLO).

More notable recent CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CRA (CRAI) Up 1.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on March 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Charles River Associates (CRAI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) CEO Paul Maleh on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CRA International (CRAI) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CRAI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.46 million shares or 1.85% more from 6.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ameritas Prtn has 0% invested in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) for 707 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 677,056 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Ajo LP invested in 123,563 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 5,544 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Morgan Stanley reported 8,020 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc invested in 2,290 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock Incorporated owns 0% invested in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) for 910,496 shares. Citadel Llc invested in 25,021 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt owns 85,233 shares. Needham Investment Management Lc stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 17,064 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc holds 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 2,446 shares. 1.79M were reported by Wells Fargo And Com Mn. Barrett Asset reported 0.04% stake. Amalgamated National Bank accumulated 0.03% or 11,743 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 82,500 shares. 54,442 were reported by Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.08% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Quantitative Inv Mngmt reported 0.15% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Asset Mngmt invested in 3,459 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 31,021 are held by Voya Investment Ltd. 114,271 were reported by American International Group. Raymond James And Assoc stated it has 11,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Saturna has 1.19% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 332,200 shares. 1,828 were reported by Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Liability Co.