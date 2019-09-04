Tower Research Capital Trc Raised Bb&T (BBT) Stake; United Bancshares (UBOH)’s Sentiment Is 0.8

United Bancshares Inc (UBOH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.03, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 4 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 5 reduced and sold stock positions in United Bancshares Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 586,406 shares, up from 566,133 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding United Bancshares Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 3 New Position: 1.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased Bb&T Corp (BBT) stake by 248.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc acquired 10,196 shares as Bb&T Corp (BBT)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Tower Research Capital Llc Trc holds 14,296 shares with $666,000 value, up from 4,100 last quarter. Bb&T Corp now has $36.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 963,116 shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15

Among 3 analysts covering BB&T (NYSE:BBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BB&T has $56 highest and $50.5000 lowest target. $52.17’s average target is 10.65% above currents $47.15 stock price. BB&T had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan maintained the shares of BBT in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Neutral” rating. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Neutral” rating.

The stock increased 2.87% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $18.92. About 185 shares traded. United Bancshares, Inc. (UBOH) has declined 1.17% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical UBOH News: 28/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON NSE WEBSITE; 29/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS SAYS GOT 26.34 BLN RUPEES IN EQUITY CAPITAL FROM CENTRAL GOVT; 26/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: United Bank Of India – Payment Of Interest; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR NET LOSS 2.61 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 735.6 MLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 26/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From United Bank of India; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q LOSS 2.6B RUPEES; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 13.8B RUPEES; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST EXPENSE 16.7B RUPEES; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST INCOME 21.9B RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – APPROVED DECLARATION OF CASH DIVIDENDS OF 1.60 PESOS PER SHARE

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services and products for individuals, businesses, and communities. The company has market cap of $61.88 million. The firm accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings and money market, demand deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 7.45 P/E ratio. It also offers various loan products, including commercial, consumer, agricultural, residential mortgage, and home equity loans.