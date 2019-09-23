Tower Research Capital Trc Position in Northrop Grumman (NOC) Trimmed as Shares Rose; As Wsfs Financial (WSFS) Market Valuation Declined, First Quadrant LP Upped Holding

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Wsfs Financial Corp (WSFS) by 648.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 31,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 36,115 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, up from 4,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Wsfs Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $44.45. About 315,328 shares traded or 23.48% up from the average. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $57.7M; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Rev $105.2; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.16, EST. 76C; 19/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Bank Amplifies Team that Oversees its Retail Office Network; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes Valuation Gain of 36c/Sh; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Peggy Eddens’ Role Expands to Exec VP, Chief Associate and Customer Experience Officer; 08/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Raises Dividend to 11c Vs. 9c; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Core EPS 76; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes 4c/Shr Gain for Fraud Recover

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 99.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 4,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 17 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5,000, down from 4,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $7.4 during the last trading session, reaching $368.18. About 3.50M shares traded or 315.34% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.45 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – CURRENTLY EXPECTS ITS DEAL OF ORBITAL ATK WILL CLOSE IN THE FIRST HALF OF THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Net $739M; 05/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept OKs possible $2.5 bln sale of military drones to Germany; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Rating To Northrop Grumman’s New Commercial Paper Program; 17/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Operating Margin About 12%; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21, EST. $3.65; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 30/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 14,601 shares to 20,706 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 10,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Endurance Wealth Management holds 0.01% or 155 shares in its portfolio. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 2,475 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has invested 0.02% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). First Republic Invest has invested 0.03% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability reported 275 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 39,253 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 106,599 shares. Natl Bank Of America De owns 2.28M shares. Pcj Inv Counsel Limited owns 6,000 shares. The Nebraska-based Bridges Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.14% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc owns 6,068 shares. Fiera Cap Corp, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1,598 shares.

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $801.99M for 19.42 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual earnings per share reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

