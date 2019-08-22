Tower Research Capital Trc Lowered Its Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Position by $450,660; Regeneron Pharmaceutic (REGN) Holder Alphamark Advisors Upped Holding by $3.08 Million as Stock Declined

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 79.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 30,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 7,955 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125,000, down from 37,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.3. About 10.90 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 26/03/2018 – TEVA – LAUNCH OF GENERIC VERSION OF LIALDA DELAYED-RELEASE TABLETS, 1.2 G, IN U.S; 14/05/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Overview 2018: A Fixed-Dose Combination of an lnhaled Corticosteroid and a Long-Acting Beta 2 Agonist – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Teva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Highmark Inc. Signs Outcomes-Based Agreement with AstraZeneca for Symbicort; 23/05/2018 – TEVA CONFIRMS SEPT. PDUFA DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB; 14/05/2018 – Cinqair (reslizumab; Teva) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction with Teva and Announces Preferred Share Exchange Agreement with BVF Partners L.P; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Inds 1Q EPS 94c; 17/04/2018 – HIGHMARK SIGNS OUTCOMES-BASED PACT W/ ASTRAZENECA FOR SYMBICORT; 22/03/2018 – TEVA CANADA LIMITED SAYS HEALTH CANADA APPROVED ITS APPLICATION FOR (C)ACT METHYLPHENIDATE ER TABLETS

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceutic (REGN) by 17446.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 7,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 7,545 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, up from 43 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceutic for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $295.7. About 281,340 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates Adds Regeneron, Exits Infosys, Cuts GE: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi’s Dupixent Drug Meets Endpoints for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Eylea Treats Visual Impairment From Macular Degeneration; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMA-PHASE 3 TRIAL EVALUATING EYLEA INJECTION IN MODERATELY SEVERE TO SEVERE NON-PROLIFERATIVE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 03/04/2018 – EMA TO REVIEW DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) AS POTENTIAL TREATMENT FOR INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ASTHMA; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM – CO, REGENERON INTEND TO ENTER SEPARATE, 50-50 COLLABORATION TO FURTHER RESEARCH, CO-DEVELOP ANY THERAPEUTIC PRODUCT COMING FROM DISCOVERY; 03/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s Dupixent, the Darling of Atopic Dermatitis

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $236.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 30,106 shares to 645 shares, valued at $77,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C V S Corp Del (NYSE:CVS) by 33,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technology (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lipe And Dalton invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Pinnacle Limited holds 171,216 shares. Macroview Inv Mgmt Ltd owns 8 shares. Chesley Taft And Assocs Ltd Co holds 0.13% or 3,815 shares. Arrow Fincl has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru stated it has 68,316 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 765 shares. Magnetar Fincl Llc stated it has 1,823 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities reported 60 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited has 2,844 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Service Gru reported 33,110 shares. Hilton Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 38 shares. Granite Investment Partners reported 21,710 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Dsm Cap Prtn Limited Co owns 374,203 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6,782 shares to 6,805 shares, valued at $717,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 81,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,902 shares, and has risen its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).