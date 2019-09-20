Tower Research Capital Trc Lowered Its Enbridge (ENB) Position; Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 8 analysts covering Western Midstream (NYSE:WES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Western Midstream has $3700 highest and $2700 lowest target. $30.50’s average target is 12.63% above currents $27.08 stock price. Western Midstream had 9 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of WES in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Mitsubishi UFJ. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 22 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. Mizuho maintained Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) on Friday, September 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral”. See Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) latest ratings:

06/09/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy Old Target: $34.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Maintain

03/09/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Sector Perform New Target: $28.0000 Initiates Coverage On

15/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $35.0000 New Target: $29.0000 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Downgrade

06/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $31.0000 New Target: $28.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $27.0000 Downgrade

01/08/2019 Broker: Mitsubishi UFJ Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $42.0000 New Target: $37.0000 Downgrade

14/06/2019 Broker: LP Common Units Representing Limited Partner Interests Rating: Mizuho 34.0000

22/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $34 Maintain

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 85.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 74,816 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock declined 9.34%. The Tower Research Capital Llc Trc holds 12,953 shares with $468,000 value, down from 87,769 last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $71.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.4. About 539,557 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Enbridge Hires RBC To Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets – Bloomberg, Citing; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR DOES NOT APPROVE PREFERRED LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE – EXECUTIVE VP, PIPELINES; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS US$1.120B SALE OF U.S. MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO – COMPLETES INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF RECOMMENDATIONS OF MINNESOTA ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS WILL ‘ASSESS AT THE TIME’ IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR BACKS LESS DESIRABLE LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Says It Isn’t in Talks to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $706.75 million for 25.29 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FBT) stake by 22,750 shares to 24,278 valued at $3.42M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 272,084 shares and now owns 272,144 shares. L3 Technologies Inc was raised too.

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.08. About 706,297 shares traded. Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has declined 28.13% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.13% the S&P500. Some Historical WES News: 15/03/2018 – James Thornhill: BREAKING: Wesfarmers $WES to de-merge Coles business, will retain a 20% stake. Shareholders will get new Coles; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $272.1M, EST. $274.4M; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM LP – ENTERPRISE WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR CONSTRUCTING EXPANSION, WHICH WILL CONSIST OF ADDING PUMPING CAPACITY ALONG 583-MILE ROUTE; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 17/04/2018 – WESTERN GAS REPORTS 1Q DISTRIBUTION OF $0.9350/UNIT; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP WES.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $46; 13/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS NAMES GENNIFER F. KELLY AS NEW COO; 15/03/2018 Financial Review: #BREAKING: @Wesfarmers to spin off @Coles into separate ASX company.$WES #ausbiz; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Gas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WES)

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 2 investors sold Western Midstream Partners, LP shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 29,855 shares or 97.39% less from 1.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adams Asset Advisors Lc holds 29,245 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc stated it has 0.01% in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES).

