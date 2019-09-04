Tower Research Capital Trc Lowered Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stake by $675,144; Shares Declined; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose, Holder Harvey Capital Management Trimmed by $1.12 Million Its Stake

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 46.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 9,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 10,751 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, down from 20,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $62.41. About 2.02M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 4,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 15,045 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 19,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $5.99 during the last trading session, reaching $286.1. About 2.60M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Invest Llc invested in 0.02% or 421 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12.69 million shares. Peddock Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 1.29% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Charter Trust holds 0.41% or 14,557 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx invested in 29,192 shares. Michigan-based Azimuth Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Goelzer Inv Mngmt holds 0.37% or 16,550 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Corporation owns 231,576 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Factory Mutual Ins reported 285,600 shares stake. Crescent Park Mngmt LP reported 4.13% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 62,059 were reported by Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Corp. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 2.31M shares. Moreover, Cap Rech Global Investors has 1.29% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hexavest stated it has 0.88% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Investec Asset Mgmt holds 1.10 million shares.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 35.41 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,646 shares to 58,946 shares, valued at $6.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 13,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 7,276 shares to 7,354 shares, valued at $479,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 6,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90M for 14.86 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Friday 5/24 Insider Buying Report: CTSH, KYN – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cognizant Looks Solid Despite Banking Weakness – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Tough Quarter Forces Cognizant to Cut Its 2019 Outlook – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Value Investors Consider Cognizant Technology (CTSH)? – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “There’s A Lot To Like About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upcoming 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.