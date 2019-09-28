Tower Research Capital Trc Lowered Its Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Position; Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (PFD)’s Sentiment Is 1.08

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc (PFD) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 13 funds opened new and increased positions, while 12 sold and decreased their stock positions in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. The funds in our database now own: 645,821 shares, down from 658,533 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 4 Increased: 9 New Position: 4.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) stake by 99.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 3,173 shares as Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF)’s stock rose 12.72%. The Tower Research Capital Llc Trc holds 5 shares with $1,000 value, down from 3,178 last quarter. Cincinnati Finl Corp now has $18.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $115.76. About 397,237 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF)

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $129.04M for 36.63 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Srb has 0.05% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 4,785 shares. Transamerica Fincl Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Carroll Fin invested in 1,131 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 19,773 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.33% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Glenmede Na reported 0.03% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Gru One Trading Limited Partnership holds 2,743 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Com has 568 shares. Cipher Capital LP owns 43,892 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt stated it has 2,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hengehold Mgmt stated it has 15,043 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Equity Incorporated invested in 355,561 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 151,243 were reported by D E Shaw And Co. Chesley Taft & Associate Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). 140,607 are owned by Prudential Financial.

Among 3 analysts covering Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cincinnati Financial has $12000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $110’s average target is -4.98% below currents $115.76 stock price. Cincinnati Financial had 5 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, May 17. The company was maintained on Friday, May 24 by M Partners.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) stake by 8,343 shares to 11,223 valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Wisdomtree Tr (DON) stake by 39,080 shares and now owns 46,788 shares. Wisdomtree Tr (DHS) was raised too.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $19,965 activity. Shares for $19,965 were bought by Debbink Dirk J on Friday, August 16.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The company has market cap of $170.56 million. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It has a 16.68 P/E ratio. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. for 38,997 shares. Covington Capital Management owns 15,100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, D.A. Davidson & Co. has 0.01% invested in the company for 30,200 shares. The Texas-based Next Financial Group Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Rmb Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 13,631 shares.

The stock increased 0.53% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.21. About 20,616 shares traded. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (PFD) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.