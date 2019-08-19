Tower Research Capital Trc Increases Position in Ulta Beauty (ULTA); Kennedy Capital Management Lowered Magellan Health (MGLN) Holding by $3.42 Million; Share Value Rose

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 287.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 1,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 1,702 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, up from 439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $326.15. About 357,808 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 51.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 52,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 49,447 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, down from 102,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $69.61. About 32,841 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results from Hemophilia Management Program in Honor of World Hemophilia Day; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 6.1% Position in Magellan Health; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents lmpacted by the High School Shooting in Great Mills, Maryland; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Extends Buyback Program to October 2020 From October 201; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Health: Mary Sammons to Retire From Board in May; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at HLTH: The Future of Healthcare Conference; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH – MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE CONTRACT TO SERVE AS VENDOR FOR MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH NOT PICKED FOR NEW FLORIDA MEDICAID CONTRACT; 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivity Health Inc by 83,299 shares to 204,877 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 25,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Company accumulated 139,301 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management has invested 0.07% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Ameritas Prtnrs Incorporated holds 1,968 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 4,497 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 8,211 shares. 13D Limited Liability Company owns 150,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Vident Invest Advisory Limited accumulated 0.1% or 29,268 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 90 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp reported 4,916 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Co reported 241 shares stake. D E Shaw Comm Inc accumulated 0.03% or 346,466 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.03% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) or 8,900 shares. Parkside Bancorp And Trust reported 43 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.02 million shares.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 10,353 shares to 7,213 shares, valued at $345,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 19,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation reported 0.07% stake. Jag Cap Mgmt Lc owns 27,093 shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board invested 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Harvey Invest Limited Liability reported 35,767 shares. L And S Advsr invested in 0.1% or 2,054 shares. Northern Corp has invested 0.06% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Frontier Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.78% or 314,680 shares. Fred Alger Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 93 shares. Catalyst Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.75% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 147,009 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 48,577 shares. Fil accumulated 2 shares or 0% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 176,305 shares. First Citizens National Bank & Trust And Trust accumulated 2,634 shares or 0.1% of the stock.