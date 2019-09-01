Tower Research Capital Trc Increases Position in Ppl (PPL); Hayek Kallen Investment Management Stake In Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Was Has Increased

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 967.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 25,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 28,620 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $908,000, up from 2,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.55. About 4.50M shares traded or 12.27% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 13,627 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 9,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 9.66M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN: SOUTHWEST’S U.S. FARE HIKE IS FIRST SINCE OCTOBER; 02/04/2018 – Patricof’s Firm, Backed by JPMorgan, to Cater to Sports Figures; 10/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Invests in AccessFintech, Commencing Series A Funding; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 05/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS, JPMORGAN, SULLIVAN & CROMWELL AND LEGANCE ADVISING ON SPIN-OFF; 10/04/2018 – WESTAR ENERGY INC WR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $54; 14/05/2018 – Arris Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Facing Shareholder Backlash Over Oil Sands Financing; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – MERLIN MRL.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.51 EUROS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skylands Limited Liability Company invested in 95,350 shares. 22,863 were accumulated by Aull & Monroe Investment Mngmt. Mirador Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has 32,725 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Clark Estates New York accumulated 105,500 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability has 0.97% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 99,273 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 511,455 shares. American Asset Mgmt invested 0.77% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Godsey And Gibb owns 3,212 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Jefferies Gp reported 32,444 shares. Birinyi holds 37,062 shares. South Street Ltd Llc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kelly Lawrence W Ca, California-based fund reported 64,610 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Ltd has invested 0.65% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Acr Alpine Research Lc owns 1.81% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 94.01 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Research Glob Invsts invested in 0.02% or 1.52M shares. Motco invested 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Great Lakes Advsrs Limited, a Illinois-based fund reported 111,975 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg invested in 580 shares or 0% of the stock. Dupont Mngmt Corporation invested in 13,566 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 64,036 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.06% stake. Morgan Stanley reported 3.85M shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs owns 8,206 shares. Moreover, Regent Invest Lc has 0.2% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 19,200 shares. First Commonwealth Fin Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,070 shares. Miller Howard Investments New York has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Epoch Invest Partners Incorporated stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability Com owns 121,907 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Mycio Wealth Lc has 0.69% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 92,668 shares to 5,429 shares, valued at $415,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,144 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.