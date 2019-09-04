Tower Research Capital Trc Increases Position in Consolidated Edison (ED); Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Has Upped as Market Value Rose

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 2156.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 12,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 12,660 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $90.86. About 968,153 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc bought 276,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 6.04 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.37M, up from 5.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.95. About 4.58 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – AT QTR-END TIER 1 RISK BASED CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.95 PCT VS 11.90 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SIGNS SOLAR POWER BUY PACT WITH SUNENERGY1; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP TO MERGE WITH MB FINL CREATING A LEADING RE; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Selects Mitch Feiger as Chmn and CEO for Chicago Region; 22/03/2018 – Fifth Third Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Signals Resurgence of Banker Confidence — Heard on the Street; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to Merge With MB Financial in Transaction Valued at Approximately $4.7B; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE FIFTH THIRD’S REGULATORY COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1) RATIO BY APPROXIMATELY 45 BASIS POINTS; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp’s quarterly profit more than doubles; 24/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECTS SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTION TO OCCUR ON OR BEFORE JUNE 18

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 21,994 shares to 43,944 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 179,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Crestwood Equity Partners a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Con Edison Declares Common Stock Dividend NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Federal wildlife authorization for Mountain Valley Pipeline faces lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Con Edison Announces Common Share Offering NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century Cos Incorporated has 39,222 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.46% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 1.48M shares. Quantbot LP owns 11,700 shares. Van Eck Assoc has invested 0% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Sandy Spring Natl Bank, Maryland-based fund reported 956 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Perkins Coie invested in 0.02% or 467 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York stated it has 28,064 shares. 3,552 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited. Huntington Natl Bank has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Appleton Prns Ma invested in 0.04% or 3,891 shares. 223,431 are held by Victory Cap. Howe & Rusling has invested 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 15,967 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments Com has invested 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Since March 31, 2019, it had 42 buys, and 0 sales for $140,689 activity. Sanchez Robert bought $2,269 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Tuesday, April 30. Nadkarni Gurudatta D bought $2,070 worth of stock or 24 shares. 28 shares were bought by Cawley Timothy, worth $2,353. Muccilo Robert bought $7,530 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Sunday, March 31. 6 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $518 were bought by OATES JOSEPH P. Another trade for 111 shares valued at $9,817 was made by HOGLUND ROBERT N on Sunday, June 30.

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $762.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apergy Corp. by 110,237 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $42.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fifth Third sees achieving renewable power goal early – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 23, 2019 : KO, UTX, LMT, KMB, BIIB, SHW, TRV, PCAR, CNC, SWK, RCI, FITB – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Valley National (VLY) Gets Regulatory Nod for Oritani Deal – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FITB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fifth Third (FITB) Closes Merger Deal With MB Financial – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Truepoint holds 0.04% or 17,944 shares. Walleye Trading Llc has 14,719 shares. Captrust accumulated 0.01% or 10,060 shares. Gam Holdg Ag owns 25,730 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 50,750 are owned by West Family. Capwealth Advsrs Lc invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd holds 266,926 shares. Capstone Fincl Advisors holds 71,692 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp invested in 2.35 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc stated it has 88,765 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd stated it has 11,894 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Heritage Wealth Advsr accumulated 23 shares or 0% of the stock. 162,856 were accumulated by Kbc Gp Nv.