Tower Research Capital Trc Increased Its Oceaneering Intl (OII) Stake; Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Trimmed Meritor (MTOR) Position

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased Meritor Inc (MTOR) stake by 47.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 41,000 shares as Meritor Inc (MTOR)’s stock rose 5.01%. The Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc holds 44,940 shares with $915,000 value, down from 85,940 last quarter. Meritor Inc now has $1.41B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.08. About 94,966 shares traded. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has risen 26.89% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 12/03/2018 – Meritor: Cheri Lantz to Remain Chief Strategy Officer, Assumes Responsibility for Engineering Activities; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.70 TO $2.85 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 02/05/2018 – UQM Technologies Announces that it has been Selected as Meritor’s Supplier of Choice for its 14Xe Full Electric Axle System; 03/05/2018 – Meritor Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.85; 01/05/2018 – MERITOR IN PACT WITH PETERBILT ON ALL-ELECTRIC CLASS 8 TRUCKS; 03/05/2018 – Meritor 2Q EPS 63c; 01/05/2018 – Meritor Announces Blue Horizon Advanced Technology Brand; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 09/04/2018 – Meritor Hosts Conference Call and Webcast to Present Fiscal Year 2018 Second-Quarter Results; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.0 BLN TO $4.1 BLN

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased Oceaneering Intl Inc (OII) stake by 272.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc acquired 20,114 shares as Oceaneering Intl Inc (OII)’s stock declined 20.61%. The Tower Research Capital Llc Trc holds 27,483 shares with $434,000 value, up from 7,369 last quarter. Oceaneering Intl Inc now has $1.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 66,663 shares traded. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 43.39% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.39% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Rev $416.4M; 24/05/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC Oll.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – SUBSEA PRODUCTS BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $240 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering: Reaffirming 2018 Guidance; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oceaneering International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OII); 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – EXPECT RECENT ACQUISITION OF ECOSSE TO BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 CASH FLOW; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Loss $49.1M; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 41c; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern

Among 2 analysts covering Meritor (NYSE:MTOR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Meritor has $3000 highest and $2100 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is 49.30% above currents $17.08 stock price. Meritor had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 16 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, August 26.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased Icf Intl Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) stake by 98,800 shares to 123,207 valued at $9.37M in 2019Q1. It also upped Enova Intl Inc stake by 485,614 shares and now owns 567,144 shares. Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MTOR shares while 58 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 76.61 million shares or 2.39% more from 74.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 4,800 shares. Lpl Fin Lc accumulated 93,208 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Finance invested 0% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). The New York-based Hrt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Origin Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). 265,591 were reported by Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Ltd Liability Company. Citadel Advisors Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 137,676 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Indexiq Advisors invested in 0.05% or 78,265 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Com invested 0.19% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Capstone Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 77,600 shares.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $42,000 activity. Boehm Rodger L bought 2,000 shares worth $42,000.

More notable recent Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Be Disappointed With Their 68% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Meritor (MTOR) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Meritor® Announces New Assembly and Research and Development Facility in Mysore, India – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Crainsdetroit.com‘s news article titled: “Troy-based Meritor opens $36.5 million axle assembly facility in India – Crain’s Detroit Business” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oceaneering International Muddles Through Sticky Waters – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Oceaneering International Stock Plunged 23% in July – Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oceaneering International Inc (OII) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Oceaneering to Participate at the Heikkinen Energy Conference – PRNewswire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Share Price Is Down 72% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Oceaneering International has $18 highest and $1400 lowest target. $16’s average target is 22.42% above currents $13.07 stock price. Oceaneering International had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $1400 target in Thursday, August 15 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold OII shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.28 million shares or 2.83% less from 97.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Hotchkis & Wiley Mgmt Ltd Com has 173,785 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al has 329,784 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc accumulated 11.72 million shares. Raymond James And Assoc owns 87,259 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 206,230 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated has 25 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Huber Cap Ltd Co reported 0.03% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Citadel Advsr Lc reported 0% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 25,525 shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).