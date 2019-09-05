Tower Research Capital Trc Has Trimmed Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stake; Aew Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Howard Hughes (HHC) Holding

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) stake by 31.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 1,838 shares as Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL)’s stock rose 8.16%. The Tower Research Capital Llc Trc holds 4,051 shares with $671,000 value, down from 5,889 last quarter. Lauder Estee Cos Inc now has $74.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $205.34. About 540,963 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader

Aew Capital Management LP decreased Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) stake by 7.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aew Capital Management LP sold 21,832 shares as Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)’s stock rose 22.64%. The Aew Capital Management LP holds 269,088 shares with $29.60M value, down from 290,920 last quarter. Howard Hughes Corp now has $5.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $128.86. About 50,513 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC)

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $577.21M for 32.08 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $7.88 million activity. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $3.23 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Thursday, August 22.

Among 12 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos has $23100 highest and $142 lowest target. $195.92’s average target is -4.59% below currents $205.34 stock price. The Estee Lauder Cos had 19 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan upgraded the shares of EL in report on Thursday, March 7 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 8 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, August 20. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $178 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by DA Davidson. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $20500 target in Tuesday, August 20 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fruth Mngmt has invested 0.97% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Brinker invested in 0.25% or 40,157 shares. Washington Trust reported 176,489 shares. 1,442 were accumulated by Papp L Roy Assoc. 12,442 are owned by Cumberland Prns Limited. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.17% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 110,586 shares. Renaissance Technology reported 0.31% stake. Parkside State Bank & stated it has 979 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 11,097 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 87 are owned by Enterprise Financial Services. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 69,000 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corp, Maryland-based fund reported 3,906 shares. Dupont Capital Management holds 0.42% or 110,209 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bank accumulated 36,159 shares.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased Broadcom Inc stake by 4,591 shares to 4,947 valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1. It also upped Iqvia Hldgs Inc stake by 3,389 shares and now owns 3,412 shares. Hospitality Pptys Tr (NYSE:HPT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Mellon holds 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) or 128,144 shares. Mai Capital Management owns 2,430 shares. Moors Cabot owns 3,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 7,237 shares. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.98% stake. Alpine Woods Capital Limited Liability Company owns 2,200 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Pecaut And accumulated 36,110 shares. Moreover, Seizert Ptnrs Limited Company has 1.9% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 385,078 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 22,537 shares. Lederer & Assocs Counsel Ca accumulated 9,060 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Invesco Limited holds 19,478 shares. Menlo Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 4.13% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). 119,350 were reported by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 9,253 shares.

