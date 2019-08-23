Tower Research Capital Trc Has Trimmed Its Ebay (EBAY) Holding by $663,484 as Market Value Rose; Advisory Alpha Has Raised Its At&T (T) Position by $58.27 Million as Market Value Rose

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 1,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 39,317 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19B, up from 37,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.39. About 21.40 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: LOWER TAXES WILL START `VIRTUOUS’ CYCLE FOR GROWTH; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect to Be First U.S. Co to Launch Standards-Based Mobile 5G Service in 2018; 15/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS HE TAKES RESPONSIBILITY FOR FAILURE IN VETTING PROCESS WITH COHEN HIRE -MEMO; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 22/03/2018 – AT&TPUBLICPOLICY: AT&T COMMENDS FCC FOR TAKING BOLD STEPS TO FA; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Trial Over Time Warner Deal; 13/05/2018 – good story detailing the stephenson-trump relationship: In hiring Michael Cohen, AT&T betrays a complicated relationship with Trump; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 46.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 17,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 20,235 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $751,000, down from 38,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 4.95 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 21/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 09/03/2018 – Stealth Mark Joins the Industry Council for Tangible Assets and its Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force; 14/05/2018 – Mathew Ingram: Exclusive to CJR: De Correspondent gets cash injection from eBay billionaire for global launch; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 27/03/2018 – The New York Yankees Are Back on Top in StubHub’s Second Annual Major League Baseball Preview; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Forecasts Strong Growth, Easing Concerns Over Losing EBay; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO END ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH FLIPKART AFTER DEAL; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – EXPECTS NET REVENUE BETWEEN $10.9 BLN AND $11.1 BLN, REPRESENTING FX-NEUTRAL GROWTH OF 7% – 9% FOR FY 2018; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Net $407M

