Tower Research Capital Trc Has Trimmed Its Baxter Intl (BAX) Holding by $874,071; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Shareholder Old National Bancorp Has Increased Holding

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 10,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 7,194 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585,000, down from 17,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $86.03. About 318,121 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN PUERTO RICO ARE OPERATING AT PRE-HURRICANE PRODUCTION LEVELS; 24/04/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: LOOKING AT ADVANCED SURGERY, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Baxter Announces U.S. FDA Clearance Of New Spectrum IQ Infusion System; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Declares Dividend and Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 17/05/2018 – Baxter of California Further Explores a Life Lived True: The Evolving Cultural Movement in Los Angeles; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.49 TO $2.62; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the International Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 1,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 11,205 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60 million, up from 9,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $291.43. About 144,399 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY THEY WILL MEET ICER’S RECOMMENDED PRICE; 02/05/2018 – A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECT U.S. REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR DIABETIC RETINOPATHY LATER THIS YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 03/04/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC REGN.O – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW AN APPLICATION FOR DUPIXENT; 21/03/2018 – The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases $REGN $ALNY; 31/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of CLS-TA Used with Eylea in Patients with; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q Net $478M

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.87M for 25.60 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (UDOW) by 9,722 shares to 65,845 shares, valued at $6.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eversource Energy by 7,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.

