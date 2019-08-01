Tower Research Capital Trc Has Trimmed Its Aon Plc (AON) Position by $2.03 Million as Shares Rose; As Costco Wholesale (COST) Shares Rose, Capital Guardian Trust Company Upped Position

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 5,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 281,827 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.23 million, up from 276,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $275.63. About 1.89M shares traded or 13.79% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 81.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 11,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 2,788 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, down from 14,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $189.25. About 762,586 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LECO) by 4,455 shares to 4,456 shares, valued at $374,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.61 million for 32.86 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.