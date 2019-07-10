Tower Research Capital Trc Has Raised Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Brighton Jones Decreased Its Holding by $4.47 Million

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 2,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.93 million, down from 79,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $28.63 during the last trading session, reaching $2016.93. About 2.89 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Amazon has vast potential to expand in the financial services field, but it’s unlikely to build a “standalone” banking operation anytime soon, according to Goldman Sachs; 02/05/2018 – Sangam Iyer: AMAZON MAKES FORMAL OFFER TO BUY 60% STAKE IN FLIPKART – CNBC-TV18, CITING SOURCES– RTRS $AMZN #Flipkart; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Has Rare Chance in HQ2 to Hire More Women and Minorities; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s Prime members are seen as fueling its apparel sales; 10/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s Fire TV and Fire TV Stick Is Now Insanely Cheap For Prime Members; 14/05/2018 – Amazon pledges to include women and minority candidates in board search after shareholder complaint; 03/04/2018 – Art Cashin: Markets hold modest gains – Trump Amazon tweet could’ve ‘doomed the week’; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 19/03/2018 – DIGITAL TAX ISSUE IS SAID TO IMPACT GOOGLE, AMAZON, OTHERS; 27/04/2018 – Tech Rises After Amazon Earnings – Tech Roundup

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 27.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 16,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,688 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.56M, up from 58,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $113.03. About 4.17 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: U.S. GDP WON’T TOP 2% IN THE LONG RUN; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. and China have a lot of negotiations ahead in order to iron out the trade frictions between them, according to Haibin Zhu, JPMorgan’s chief China economist; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan’s Daniel Pinto sees possible 40 pct correction in equity markets – Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – MLPCARE MPARK.IS : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE TL 25.60; 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PLC PRU.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1899P FROM 1800P; 16/05/2018 – Presidio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 9 (Table)

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 95.50 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wharton Business Lc has 0.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 1,223 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Parsons Capital Ri stated it has 2.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Td Asset Mgmt invested in 393,681 shares. Blue Edge Capital Ltd accumulated 0% or 2,659 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc stated it has 477 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc has invested 2.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fairfield Bush & holds 11,244 shares or 6.65% of its portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt owns 1,631 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Peavine Capital Ltd Liability owns 170 shares. 611 were reported by Wg Shaheen And Associate Dba Whitney And Co. Swiss Bank has invested 2.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alpha Windward Limited Liability stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,866 are owned by Saturna.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: Is Past Prologue? – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IBM Acquires Red Hat for $34B, Boosts Hybrid Cloud Platform – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sprint Closes Asset Sale, Inches Closer to T-Mobile Merger – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MDC, AMZN, KSS, BUD, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Air Capacity Expands With New 15-Plane Order – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 6,869 shares to 8,592 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 1.26% or 7.62M shares. Bourgeon Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 65,081 shares or 3.86% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has invested 3.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 76,577 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 1.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Skylands Llc stated it has 1.33% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The New York-based King Wealth has invested 1.96% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 2.01 million are held by Cincinnati Insurance. Addenda Capital owns 69,098 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Bristol John W Company Ny stated it has 1.00 million shares or 2.78% of all its holdings. Ironwood Financial Lc holds 134 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Atwood Palmer invested 0.16% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Country Tru Bankshares holds 2.26% or 501,825 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Leavell Inv Mgmt Inc has 0.95% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 84,159 shares. Clarkston Cap Prns Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 2,848 shares.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 10,148 shares to 4,786 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 31,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,780 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VIS).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Petno Douglas B. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. 3,022 shares were sold by Friedman Stacey, worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29. 18,000 shares valued at $2.00M were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16. BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Sunday, January 13. The insider Beer Lori A sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Trade News Was Certainly Sold – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “US Attorney Eyes Possible Forfeiture Of Cocaine Container Ship – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Etftrends.com published: “Regional Bank ETFs Could Join the Dividend Party – ETF Trends” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “JPMorgan’s (JPM) Dimon: We’re Going Right at Bank of America (BAC) in US Expansion – Bloomberg, Citing Comments at Event – StreetInsider.com” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Launches Robo-Adviser: ‘We Think We’re Offering Really Great Value’ – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.