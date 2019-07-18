Tower Research Capital Trc Has Raised Holding in Tyler Technologies (TYL) by $308,966; As Anadarko Pete (APC) Valuation Rose, Lateef Investment Management LP Has Upped Holding

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 41.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 156,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 529,984 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.10 million, up from 373,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $73.14. About 3.15M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 27/03/2018 – Algeria’s 2017 energy export volumes slip, earnings up -c.bank; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 2926.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 1,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,574 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321,000, up from 52 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $224.51. About 159,859 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 EPS $3.34-EPS $3.44; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ REV $221.4M, EST. $219.5M; 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer; 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tyler Technologies’ Open Data Platform Supports Seattle’s Groundbreaking Parking Research – Business Wire” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Three Cities Select Tyler Technologies’ MyCivic Citizen Engagement Application – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tyler Technologies: The Current Stock Price Tumble May Provide A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated reported 3.81 million shares. Moreover, Tygh Cap Management has 1.07% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 29,646 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Neuberger Berman Ltd Com holds 0.28% or 1.11M shares in its portfolio. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al holds 3,146 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The New York-based State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Connors Investor Serv Inc owns 53,553 shares. Bb&T Corporation, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,368 shares. Qs Investors Ltd holds 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 400 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 400 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co stated it has 14,052 shares. Glob Endowment Mgmt Lp holds 0.2% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.06% or 32,351 shares. Frontier Management Commerce accumulated 0.01% or 1,063 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 8,704 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 6,959 shares to 7,081 shares, valued at $568,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XHE) by 23,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,200 shares, and cut its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OKSKF).

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Top S&P 500 Stocks of 2019 (So Far) – Investorplace.com” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Oil prices jump 4.5% on US crude stocks draw, Gulf of Mexico storm – StreetInsider.com” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ventas, Inc. (VTR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Callon Petroleumâ€™s takeover of Carrizo Oil & Gas reignites the energy M&A market – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment Inc has 50 shares. Security Tru Communication invested in 0.04% or 2,440 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt Inc owns 9,344 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 4,555 shares. Moreover, Asset Inc has 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 2,292 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,150 shares. Waddell & Reed owns 273,783 shares. 18,356 are owned by Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 6,398 shares. Johnson Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 225 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 1.60 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 0.17% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 20,000 shares. Pension reported 606,450 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Artemis Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.13% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 247,509 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Com, Delaware-based fund reported 90,516 shares.