Tower Research Capital Trc Has Raised By $407,424 Its New York Times Co (NYT) Stake; Lilis Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) Shorts Down By 2.67%

Lilis Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) had a decrease of 2.67% in short interest. LLEX’s SI was 8.27M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.67% from 8.50 million shares previously. With 594,800 avg volume, 14 days are for Lilis Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX)’s short sellers to cover LLEX’s short positions. The SI to Lilis Energy Inc’s float is 17.05%. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.0052 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3396. About 235,153 shares traded. Lilis Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) has declined 93.42% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 93.42% the S&P500. Some Historical LLEX News: 23/05/2018 – Salt Creek to Provide Gathering and Transportation Service for Lilis’ Oil Production in Texas and New Mexico; 10/04/2018 – Lilis Energy Announces Executive and Board of Director Appointments; 08/03/2018 Lilis Energy Provides Operational Update And Review Of Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2017 Operations; 03/04/2018 – Lilis Energy Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 23/05/2018 – LILIS ENERGY – AS CONSIDERATION FOR OPTION, SCM SHALL INITIATE PAYMENT OF $35 MLN TO CO; 10/04/2018 – Lilis Energy: Ronald D. Ormand to Become CEO; 23/05/2018 – Lilis Energy Announces Crude Oil Gathering Agreement With Salt Creek Midstream, an Arm Energy Holdings’ Affiliate; 28/03/2018 – Lilis Energy at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 23/05/2018 – LILIS ENERGY INC – SALT CREEK’S SYSTEM WILL BE CONSTRUCTED, MANAGED AND OPERATED BY ARM MIDSTREAM MANAGEMENT, LLC, AN AFFILIATE OF ARM ENERGY; 21/03/2018 – Lilis Energy Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 28-29

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased New York Times Co (NYT) stake by 43903.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc acquired 12,732 shares as New York Times Co (NYT)’s stock rose 7.34%. The Tower Research Capital Llc Trc holds 12,761 shares with $417,000 value, up from 29 last quarter. New York Times Co now has $5.06B valuation. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $30.01. About 1.15 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 28/03/2018 – John Dowd, the former head of President Trump’s legal team, raised the idea of Trump pardoning two former advisors involved in the special counsel’s Russia probe, the New York Times reported; 15/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – President Donald Trump has asked the Pentagon to look into reducing American troops in South Korea, The New York Times reported on Thursday; 16/04/2018 – FOX5 Las Vegas: #BREAKING: New York Times, New Yorker win public service Pulitzer for reporting on Harvey Weinstein that; 15/03/2018 – Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, some of which are related to Russia, The New York Times reported; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES $125.6 MLN VS $130 MLN; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,; 25/05/2018 – Apple has adjusted its self-driving dreams in recent years, resigning to provide the software for automaker partner Volkswagen, according to a New York Times report

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, acquires, drills for, and produces oil and natural gas properties and prospects in the United States. The company has market cap of $31.87 million. The firm holds interests in approximately 6,924 net acres in the Delaware Basin and approximately 14,254 net acres in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 550,705 barrels of oil; and 3,871,506 thousand cubic feet of natural gas.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) stake by 4,196 shares to 17 valued at $5,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IGV) stake by 21,985 shares and now owns 708 shares. Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Company reported 10,715 shares. Dupont Mgmt has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). New York-based Spears Abacus Advisors has invested 0.05% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). State Street holds 3.50 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 25,035 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech, a California-based fund reported 218,400 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp owns 4.84M shares. Altfest L J has invested 0.32% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Coatue Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 24,041 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 63,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp, a New York-based fund reported 992,406 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc owns 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 15,872 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability reported 23,324 shares. Westport Asset Mngmt holds 2,960 shares.