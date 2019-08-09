Tower Research Capital Trc Has Lowered Its Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM) Holding by $735,520; Grace & White Position in Berkley W R Com (WRB) Raised by $681,016

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp Com (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 12,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 36,483 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 24,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $71.88. About 726,609 shares traded or 20.86% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 08/03/2018 Variety: MoviePass Taps Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 08/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0510 – Reinstatement – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Pricing of $175M of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB)

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM) by 96.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 36,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.05% . The institutional investor held 1,498 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31,000, down from 38,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 582,102 shares traded. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 7.21% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q REV. $129.9M; 19/04/2018 – REG-Piedmont Announces First Quarter 2018 Leasing and Capital Markets Activity; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q FFO 41c/Shr; 21/04/2018 – DJ Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDM); 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74, EST. $1.69; 27/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold PDM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 102.65 million shares or 0.01% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Associate Ltd owns 403,656 shares. Nordea Investment Ab holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 247,739 shares. Shell Asset owns 40,818 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 22,591 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 0% or 21,200 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 205,218 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 30,712 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Affinity Investment Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Lsv Asset invested in 0.24% or 7.13 million shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Co reported 211,200 shares. Sei Invests has 0.04% invested in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). New York-based Virtu Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 120,139 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 13,502 shares. Foundry Partners Limited Liability Com holds 325,615 shares.

