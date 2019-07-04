Tower Research Capital Trc Has Lifted Its Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) Stake; As Jd Com (JD) Stock Rose, Holowesko Partners LTD Cut by $1.47 Million Its Stake

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 49,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.32 million, down from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $31.5. About 6.01 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH JD.COM TO OFFER AUTOMOTIVE BATTERIES TO BOTH CONSUMERS AND AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS THROUGHOUT CHINA; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Booming online luxury goods sales convert watchmakers to the web; 18/04/2018 – LESHI 300104.SZ SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT RECEIVES INVESTMENTS FROM INVESTORS SUCH AS COMPANIES RELATED TO JD.COM, SUNING AND TCL; 19/04/2018 – JIANGSU HONGDOU INDUSTRIAL 600400.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET INFORMATION SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH COMPANY RELATED TO JD.COM ON COOPERATION ON VARIOUS FRONTS SUCH AS E-COMMERCE; 16/05/2018 – Beijing Properties’ unit plans to sell properties interest to ESR Cayman; 15/05/2018 – China’s JD.com invests $306 mln in Warburg Pincus-backed ESR; 20/03/2018 – GUANGDONG SENSSUN WEIGHING APPARATUS 002870.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM ON BUSINESS COOPERATIONS; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT WITH JD.COM UNIT; 15/05/2018 – LOGISTICS FIRM ESR CAYMAN SAYS A SUBSIDIARY OF CHINA’S JD.COM TO INVEST $306 MILLION IN ESR

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 2978.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 3,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,386 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324,000, up from 110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $95.63. About 332,949 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 21.91% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 02/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 7C; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 Consolidated Earned Return on Avg Common Equity Topping 9.5%; 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 24/04/2018 – APS to Issue Resource RFPs; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 18/04/2018 – Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q EPS 3c

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,500 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 154,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.83M for 157.50 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 2,222 shares to 5,300 shares, valued at $966,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 21,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,589 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.