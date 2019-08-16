Tower Research Capital Trc Has Increased By $489,858 Its Ball (BLL) Position; G4S plc (LON:GFS) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering G4S PLC (LON:GFS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. G4S PLC has GBX 230 highest and GBX 195 lowest target. GBX 213.75’s average target is 25.40% above currents GBX 170.45 stock price. G4S PLC had 13 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by HSBC with “Hold” on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, March 7. The firm earned “Equal Weight” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained G4S plc (LON:GFS) rating on Wednesday, March 13. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Performer” rating and GBX 205 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Deutsche Bank. See G4S plc (LON:GFS) latest ratings:

15/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 220.00 Upgrade

14/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 200.00 New Target: GBX 195.00 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 200.00 Initiates Starts

17/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 325.00 New Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight New Target: GBX 200.00 Initiates Starts

25/04/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 220.00 New Target: GBX 230.00 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 235.00 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 225.00 New Target: GBX 205.00 Maintain

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased Ball Corp (BLL) stake by 438.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc acquired 8,594 shares as Ball Corp (BLL)’s stock rose 21.83%. The Tower Research Capital Llc Trc holds 10,555 shares with $611,000 value, up from 1,961 last quarter. Ball Corp now has $26.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $79.49. About 626,272 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventors Develop Golf Ball Retrieval Device (KOC-489); 12/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Completes Hand Over of Next-Gen Weather Satellite JPSS-1 to NASA, NOAA; 27/03/2018 – MASTER A MILLION™ BOUNCING BALL RECEIVES PRESTIGIOUS ACTIVITY TOY OF THE YEAR AWARD AT THE TOY & BABY INDUSTRY AWARDS IN SWEDEN; 24/05/2018 – CFR President Says Ball Is in U.S.’s Court Regarding N. Korea (Video); 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Ball Corp. Rtgs, Otlk Stbl; $500M Sr Unscd Nts Rtd; 13/04/2018 – Mob Boss? Slime Ball? Trump, Comey Trade Barbs Near Book Release; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Ball’s New Senior Unsecured Notes Ba1; Ba1 Cfr And Stable Outlook Unchanged; 09/03/2018 – Ball Aerospace Showcases Phased Array Antennas, Optical Communications and Remote Sensing Capabilities for Commercial and Government Applications at SATELLITE 2018; 22/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Entertaining Bowling Ball (KOC-703)

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company has market cap of 2.59 billion GBP. The firm offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as design, built, and integration systems. It has a 65.56 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm offers cash solutions, such as outsourcing cash management services; consultancy services to central banks and commercial banks on overall cash management strategy and cash cycle efficiency; managing ATMs; cash management services; and secure transportation of cash.

The stock decreased 0.55% or GBX 0.95 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 170.45. About 2.94M shares traded. G4S plc (LON:GFS) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More important recent G4S plc (LON:GFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning G4S (LON:GFS) And Wondering If The 30% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Fund managers see ‘low growth, low inflation’ but no recession: survey – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tech stocks still have room for big gains – Yahoo Finance” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about G4S plc (LON:GFS) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At This Point, Micron Stock Looks Pretty Much Unstoppable – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering Ball (NYSE:BLL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ball has $8700 highest and $60 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is 0.01% above currents $79.49 stock price. Ball had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $8700 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) rating on Friday, April 5. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $68 target. Wells Fargo downgraded Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) rating on Monday, August 5. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $7200 target. The stock of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 11. Morgan Stanley maintained Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) on Wednesday, June 5 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21.

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Improved results for Ball’s in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ball Corp.: Cons Offset The Pros – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Bizwest.com and their article: “Ball provides scholarship fund for FRCC manufacturing students – BizWest” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Company owns 0.02% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 3,917 shares. 1,196 were reported by City Hldg. Moreover, Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability has 3,442 shares. Andra Ap owns 0.25% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 146,400 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 0.25% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 24,000 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd Com reported 13 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company reported 8,548 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lapides Asset Management Lc invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 0% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 644 shares. Moreover, Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.12% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Invesco Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 2.32 million shares. Md Sass Investors owns 255,156 shares or 2.35% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 724,734 shares.