Tower Research Capital Trc Has Decreased Stake in Kimberly Clark (KMB) as Valuation Rose; Waste Management (WM) Shareholder Garrison Financial Has Decreased Position as Stock Price Rose

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 14.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp analyzed 8,325 shares as the company's stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 47,860 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, down from 56,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $118.71. About 771,134 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 72.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc analyzed 14,071 shares as the company's stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 5,387 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 19,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $141.91. About 1.12 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63 million for 26.03 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00M for 19.82 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.