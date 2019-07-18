Tower Research Capital Trc Has Decreased Neogenomics (NEO) Position By $484,100; ELEMENTIS 1998 PLC ORDINARY SHARES (EMNSF) Sellers Decreased By 0.47% Their Shorts

ELEMENTIS 1998 PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) had a decrease of 0.47% in short interest. EMNSF’s SI was 567,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.47% from 569,800 shares previously. It closed at $1.69 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased Neogenomics Inc (NEO) stake by 54.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 24,205 shares as Neogenomics Inc (NEO)’s stock rose 34.13%. The Tower Research Capital Llc Trc holds 19,821 shares with $406,000 value, down from 44,026 last quarter. Neogenomics Inc now has $2.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.79. About 501,902 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 109.52% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 273,406 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Cap Mngmt invested in 143,450 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Howland Management Ltd Liability holds 31,337 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 11,325 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated Fincl Bank accumulated 12,706 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 64,557 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blair William And Il holds 283,751 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.02% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Century owns 638,646 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% or 286,160 shares. Yorktown Mgmt & invested in 0.12% or 17,500 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp holds 0.29% or 65,923 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 626,261 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 0.02% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Among 3 analysts covering NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NeoGenomics had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Needham. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by First Analysis. Stephens maintained NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 12,498 shares to 75,150 valued at $14.28 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONV) stake by 17,633 shares and now owns 18,909 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) was raised too.

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.92M for 118.95 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. The company has market cap of $951.53 million. It operates in three divisions: Specialty Products, Surfactants, and Chromium. It has a 21.39 P/E ratio. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the architectural and industrial coatings, personal care, and oilfield drilling markets.