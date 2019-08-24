Tower Research Capital Trc Has Decreased Jd Com (JD) Holding by $1.03 Million; Share Price Declined; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shareholder Riverpark Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake as Shares Rose

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 30.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 12,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 29,284 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.21 million, down from 42,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $12.77 during the last trading session, reaching $322.1. About 1.10 million shares traded or 47.09% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 85.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 34,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 5,748 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174,000, down from 39,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $28.77. About 19.86M shares traded or 54.02% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Rev $16B; 02/04/2018 – CHINA REGULATOR ASKS JD.COM TO IMPROVE MGMT ON PUBLICATION SALE; 08/05/2018 – JD.com misses profit estimates with costs rising sharply; 16/05/2018 – Beijing Properties’ unit plans to sell properties interest to ESR Cayman; 10/04/2018 – Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet makes China push, on track to hit 2018 sales target; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85mn stake in Allianz China unit; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN, EST. 122.39B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q NET REV. 100.1B YUAN, EST. 98.99B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VTWV) by 5,288 shares to 5,388 shares, valued at $562,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ark Etf Tr (ARKW) by 10,569 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10 million for 28.86 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.