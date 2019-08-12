Tower Research Capital Trc Has Cut Its Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holding; Family Management Increased Walmart (WMT) Position By $473,263

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) stake by 31.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 1,838 shares as Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL)’s stock rose 8.16%. The Tower Research Capital Llc Trc holds 4,051 shares with $671,000 value, down from 5,889 last quarter. Lauder Estee Cos Inc now has $64.20B valuation. The stock decreased 3.37% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 1.62 million shares traded or 23.22% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F

Family Management Corp increased Walmart Inc (WMT) stake by 21.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Family Management Corp acquired 4,879 shares as Walmart Inc (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Family Management Corp holds 28,078 shares with $2.74 million value, up from 23,199 last quarter. Walmart Inc now has $299.92B valuation. The stock decreased 2.07% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $105.06. About 5.30M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health-care system – but Walmart could do more; 12/04/2018 – WALMART WMT.N LIKELY TO REACH A DEAL TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN INDIAN E-COMMERCE FIRM FLIPKART BY END-JUNE; 11/05/2018 – Walmart Settles Dispute With Labor Activists Over Worker Protest; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 09/05/2018 – Walmart’s $16 Billion Flipkart Buy Gets Rude Welcome From Market; 29/03/2018 – Walmart urges China suppliers to cut CO2 by 50 mln T/yr; 19/04/2018 – Walmart eases its dress code as labor market tightens; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Add 500 FedEx Office Locations in Walmart U.S. Stores; 28/03/2018 – Democrats Take Positive View of Walmart in Reversal for Retailer; 14/03/2018 – WALMART SAYS CONSUMER IS IN `REASONABLE SHAPE’

Family Management Corp decreased Pimco Etf Tr (BOND) stake by 11,532 shares to 95,053 valued at $10.03 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS) stake by 23,489 shares and now owns 5,000 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchor Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 150,972 shares. 400,000 were reported by Taconic Capital L P. Psagot House holds 2,035 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Optimum holds 19,305 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability reported 11,619 shares. Kcm Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.45% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Sunbelt Secs holds 0.48% or 9,768 shares. Arizona-based Sterling Mgmt has invested 1.65% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Jane Street Gp stated it has 0.31% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Auxier Asset Management has 1.08% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 53,762 shares. Sit Investment reported 0% stake. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 0.51% or 265,221 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Company invested in 9.01M shares. Sky Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 2,200 shares. Eqis Mgmt Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Among 16 analysts covering Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Wal-Mart Stores Inc had 27 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Guggenheim. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, February 19. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 17 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) earned “Hold” rating by Daiwa Securities on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $71.09 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP had sold 422,056 shares worth $66.44 million. Another trade for 27,830 shares valued at $4.65 million was sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION.

Among 7 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos had 12 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $178 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 7. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Wells Fargo. Oppenheimer maintained The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) rating on Monday, April 8. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $180 target. J.P. Morgan upgraded The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Thursday, March 7 to “Buy” rating.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 12,361 shares to 30,421 valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) stake by 10,049 shares and now owns 11,346 shares. Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qcm Cayman Ltd stated it has 1.33% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). D E Shaw And owns 67,260 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Advisory Alpha Lc holds 4 shares. Natixis, France-based fund reported 2,031 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt has 0.09% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Atlanta Mgmt L L C accumulated 382,039 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 0.42% or 60,812 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al has invested 0.17% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Limited Liability Co reported 85 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Korea Investment stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Brown Advisory reported 1.15% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Blair William & Il reported 0.06% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Michigan-based Chem Bankshares has invested 0.07% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Ftb Advsrs Inc owns 1,251 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Fincl Bank accumulated 32,448 shares.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 88.71 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.