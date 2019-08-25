Tower Research Capital Trc Has Cut Holding in Ebay (EBAY) by $663,484 as Share Price Rose; Koshinski Asset Management Trimmed At&T (T) Position by $588,442 as Share Value Rose

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 46.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 17,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 20,235 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $751,000, down from 38,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.7. About 7.15 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Its Platforms, for a Total of 171 M Global Active Buyers; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report Mon, 02 Apr 2018 00:00:00 -0700; 17/05/2018 – EBay Interests Is Available on eBay’s Mobile App in the U.S. for iOS and Android; 10/05/2018 – eBay to relaunch India operations after earning $1.1 billion from Flipkart stake; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 52c; 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 27/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: eBay Rtgs Unaffctd By Stck Buybk, Contd Grwth; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: RELIANCE ON EBAY WILL BE MUCH LESS BY 2020

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 16.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 18,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 92,762 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, down from 111,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 31.45M shares traded or 9.31% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says in Memo Hiring Michael Cohen Was `Big Mistake’; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP – FOLLOWING OFFERING, AT&T WILL CONTROL MAJORITY OF COMBINED VOTING POWER TO ELECT DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Urges Fewer Witnesses as MIT Professor Takes Stand; 16/05/2018 – U.S. net neutrality bill gets enough Senate votes to advance; 20/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: AT&T reportedly launching $15-per-month streaming bundle with no sports; 08/05/2018 – AT&T says it hired firm linked to Cohen for advice on Trump; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer’s company; 17/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS HOPEFUL AUCTION RULES FOR 37, 39 GHZ AVAILABLE SOON; 20/03/2018 – AT&T Assails Theory of U.S. Time Warner Suit as `Preposterous’

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.26 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA) by 103,119 shares to 117,119 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 4,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 67,587 shares to 68,341 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 4,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77 million for 18.97 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.