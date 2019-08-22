Tower Research Capital Trc Has Boosted By $872,818 Its Costar Group (CSGP) Position; 7 Analysts Covering Polaris Inc. (PII)

Among 7 analysts covering Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Polaris Industries has $125 highest and $9900 lowest target. $113.14’s average target is 36.82% above currents $82.69 stock price. Polaris Industries had 13 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The stock of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Wedbush. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of PII in report on Tuesday, May 21 to “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Raymond James. See Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) latest ratings:

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased Costar Group Inc (CSGP) stake by 307.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc acquired 1,873 shares as Costar Group Inc (CSGP)'s stock rose 24.07%. The Tower Research Capital Llc Trc holds 2,483 shares with $1.16 million value, up from 610 last quarter. Costar Group Inc now has $22.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $617.94. About 53,179 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.174 BLN TO $1.19 BLN; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23

Polaris Industries Inc. designs, engineers, makes, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.05 billion. It operates through four divisions: Off-Road Vehicles /Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Other. It has a 15.97 P/E ratio. The firm provides ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational, military, and utility use; snowmobiles and technical riding gears; three-wheel motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles.

The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $82.69. About 136,527 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) CEO Scott Wine on Acquisition of Boat Holdings (Transcript); 06/03/2018 – Polaris Indust: 3/6/2018 7:00:00 AM 2019 Polaris Snowmobile Lineup Features New Technology, New Models, and the All-New Polaris; 23/03/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES-APPROVED SALE OF INVESTMENTS/DISPOSAL OF ITS UNITS IN OPTIMUS GLOBAL SERVICES,POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES PTE LTD SINGAPORE; 12/03/2018 – EICHER SAYS JV CO. EPPL WITH US'S POLARIS TO CLOSE OPS; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 21/05/2018 – Arlington Capital Partners Agrees to Sell Polaris Alpha to Parsons; 02/05/2018 – Polaris® RANGER® Celebrates Two Decades of Innovation and Leadership; 06/03/2018 – POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE INC PIF.TO – QTRLY TOTAL EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY $0.05; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries adds boats to its portfolio of snowmobiles and ATVs with the acquisition of Boat Holdings; 20/03/2018 – Los Angeles Internet Provider Bel Air Internet Expands with Polaris Acquisition

Among 3 analysts covering CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CoStar Group has $52500 highest and $46000 lowest target. $499.25’s average target is -19.21% below currents $617.94 stock price. CoStar Group had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by SunTrust. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CSGP in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Outperform” rating. FBR Capital maintained CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) rating on Wednesday, February 27. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $512 target.

