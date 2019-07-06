Tower Research Capital Trc Decreased Its Smith A O (AOS) Position by $435,607; As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Market Valuation Declined, Grandfield & Dodd Boosted by $559,440 Its Holding

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 7,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 126,693 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 118,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $64.71. About 2.89 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 58.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 8,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,854 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $312,000, down from 14,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.01. About 680,448 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 sales for $898,716 activity. On Monday, February 4 Middleton Sean sold $48,650 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 683 shares. 838 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares with value of $54,470 were sold by Telesmanic Robert. $1.16 million worth of stock was bought by Humphries Brian on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio owns 0.1% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 308,081 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp owns 674,452 shares. Davis R M Incorporated has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Pggm holds 0.33% or 897,566 shares in its portfolio. Parnassus Invests Ca reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0.2% or 4.72 million shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.23% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Andra Ap has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 31,347 shares. 444,548 were reported by British Columbia Inv Corporation. 110,195 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Bailard stated it has 44,715 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Finemark Savings Bank Tru has invested 0.29% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cipher Limited Partnership stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Of Oklahoma stated it has 19,812 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn holds 0.03% or 2.11 million shares. Cibc Ww reported 10,104 shares stake. Moreover, Tower Rech Capital Llc (Trc) has 0.02% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Newfocus Fin Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.63% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 61,297 shares. Florida-based Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.27% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 84 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 15,350 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 175,635 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Natl Bank The holds 0.02% or 26,912 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 983,374 shares. The Illinois-based Northern has invested 0.02% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life has invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Natixis LP holds 261,728 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Kanawha Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 9,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 181,883 shares.

Analysts await A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. AOS’s profit will be $107.01M for 18.36 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by A. O. Smith Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.75% EPS growth.