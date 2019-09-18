Tower Research Capital Trc Cut Its Holding in Chevron New (CVX) as Stock Price Rose; Icici Bank Adr (IBN) Holder Somerset Capital Management Llp Increased Its Holding by $1.41 Million as Share Price Rose

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 96.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 41,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 1,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $174,000, down from 42,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $123.36. About 2.58M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 117,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 6.63 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.52M, up from 6.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 3.80M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q INTEREST INCOME 142.6B RUPEES; 29/03/2018 – BTVI Live: Sources: CoC Meet On Monnet Ispat rescheduled on ICICI Bank interventionCoC meet to vote on bid was to take place; 28/03/2018 – ICICI: NO INDIVIDUAL EMPLOYEE CAN INFLUENCE CREDIT DECISIONS; 07/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Icici Bank Ltd. – Disclosure Under Regulation 52(4)And(5) Of Sebi (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 26/03/2018 – India’s ICICI Securities says IPO raises about $540 mln; 14/05/2018 – CLOSED: ICICI Securities Primary Sells INR500m 10Y Tier 2 Bonds; 07/05/2018 – ICICI: INR7.9B THREE JEWELRY SECTOR ACCOUNTS CLASSIFIED FRAUD; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 2.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET NPA 4.77 PCT VS 4.20 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH INVESTIGATIVE AGENCIES

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 16.32 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 13,655 shares to 48,715 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Excnge Trd Alphadex (FYC) by 21,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,193 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (TDIV).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky-based Parthenon Limited Liability has invested 0.44% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The Texas-based E&G Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.39% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Spirit Of America Management New York stated it has 90,175 shares. Bowen Hanes & Inc accumulated 1.44% or 268,240 shares. 103,314 were reported by Griffin Asset Mngmt. Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 1.53% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hyman Charles D holds 104,509 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. Opus Management Inc has invested 0.76% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Johnson Fincl Grp Inc Inc owns 0.4% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 36,373 shares. Horrell Cap Management Inc owns 0% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 28 shares. Aqr Limited Co accumulated 0.08% or 571,077 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 30,611 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Westwood Mgmt Il invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). C M Bidwell And Associate Limited holds 1,005 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based New England Investment Retirement Grp Inc has invested 2.23% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32 billion and $456.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 557,300 shares to 2.62M shares, valued at $99.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Femsa (NYSE:FMX) by 9,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P India Nifty 50 Dtc (INDY).