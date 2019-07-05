Tower Research Capital Trc Boosted Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holding; Kodiak Sciences (KOD) Shorts Raised By 0.19%

Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KOD) had an increase of 0.19% in short interest. KOD’s SI was 158,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.19% from 158,400 shares previously. With 45,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KOD)’s short sellers to cover KOD’s short positions. The SI to Kodiak Sciences Inc’s float is 4.64%. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $13.19. About 121,053 shares traded. Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) stake by 15957.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc acquired 116,647 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM)’s stock rose 10.07%. The Tower Research Capital Llc Trc holds 117,378 shares with $4.81 million value, up from 731 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd now has $210.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $40.05. About 2.26 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company has market cap of $486.87 million. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor -biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD.

More notable recent Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Approves Karyopharm’s Blood Cancer Treatment, Grifols’ Immunodeficiency Drug; ESMO, ISTH Conferences In The Spotlight – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Reports Positive Long-Term Efficacy Data For Psoriasis Drug, Provention Bio Offering – Benzinga” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 25, 2019.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OKSKF) stake by 28,912 shares to 11,064 valued at $125,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 5,687 shares and now owns 12,768 shares. Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) was reduced too.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TSMC: Bridging The Path To 5G – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Advanced Micro Devices vs. Intel – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TSMC hit with Huawei cuts, potential partner loss – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.