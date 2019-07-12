Tower Intl (TOWR) Holder D-E Shaw & Company Decreased Stake by $1.29 Million as Share Price Declined; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Share Price Rose, Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Lifted by $5.96 Million Its Position

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 152.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 31,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 52,116 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.90M, up from 20,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $212.03. About 815,724 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Serves Up Comparable Sales Growth; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s massive burger change won’t impact the Big Mac – and it reveals the fast-food giant’s biggest challenge; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – McDonald’s Problems in India Grow With Tax Beef; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q Revenue by $287.3M

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Tower Intl Inc (TOWR) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 61,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 166,750 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, down from 228,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Tower Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $638.45M market cap company. The stock increased 68.91% or $12.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.86. About 3.24 million shares traded or 2535.62% up from the average. Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) has declined 28.68% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TOWR News: 20/03/2018 – fusionZONE Automotive, LLC Appoints Steve Greenfield as President; 12/04/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees 2Q Rev $560M; 07/05/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TOWER INTERNATIONAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $2.15 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Tower International 1Q Rev $563.5M; 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees FY18 Rev $2.15B; 03/05/2018 – Tower International 1Q Net $17.3M; 09/03/2018 Tower International Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tower International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOWR)

More notable recent Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Tower International to Present at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 13áµ—Ê° in Boston – PRNewswire” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ford suppliers in harm’s way – Seeking Alpha” published on January 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tower International, Inc. (TOWR) CEO Jim Gouin on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tower International sinks ~12% post Q4 earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tower International To Be Acquired At 70% Premium – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 67.89% or $0.74 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TOWR’s profit will be $7.24M for 22.04 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Tower International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.17% EPS growth.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (Call) (NYSE:EOG) by 51,800 shares to 71,800 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 357,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (NYSE:SBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold TOWR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 17.86 million shares or 1.43% less from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 3,135 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% or 42,737 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) for 33,836 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 0% in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). State Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0% stake. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 61,641 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 138,390 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Euclidean Technology Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 73,273 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.01% or 9,939 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 33,923 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 64,349 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 62,161 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc owns 15,252 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 51,507 shares to 49,890 shares, valued at $6.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 6,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,682 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yum Brands: Pizza Hut And Taco Bell Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Guggenheim Raises Outlook on Surging AutoZone Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Citigroup and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD) Earnings Outlook? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 12, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 12, 2019.