Tower International (TOWR) Stake Has Lifted by Oberweis Asset Management Inc; Tradewinds Capital Management Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Decreased by $609,804 as Stock Value Rose

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tower International Inc. (TOWR) by 88.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,180 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $761,000, up from 19,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tower International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.59. About 134,439 shares traded or 12.64% up from the average. Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) has declined 28.68% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TOWR News: 20/03/2018 – fusionZONE Automotive, LLC Appoints Steve Greenfield as President; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tower International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOWR); 03/05/2018 – Tower International 1Q Net $17.3M; 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.10; 03/04/2018 – fusionZONE Automotive Wins Automotive Website Award for Peak Performance; 12/04/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Tower International 1Q Rev $563.5M; 22/03/2018 – fusionZONE Automotive, LLC Appoints Dick Bradley as Chief Technology Officer; 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees 2Q Rev $560M; 19/04/2018 – Tower International Declares Quarterly Dividend

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01 million, down from 310,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.46. About 19.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold TOWR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 17.86 million shares or 1.43% less from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease.Com Inc. Adr (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3,000 shares to 4,430 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) by 19,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,120 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.