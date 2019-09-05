Tower International (TOWR) Market Value Rose While Oberweis Asset Management Lifted Its Stake; Torchmark (TMK) Market Valuation Rose While Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Decreased Its Holding

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tower International Inc. (TOWR) by 88.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.29% . The institutional investor held 36,180 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $761,000, up from 19,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tower International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $640.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.94. About 166,389 shares traded. Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) has declined 2.07% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TOWR News: 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.10; 03/05/2018 – TOWER INTERNATIONAL INC TOWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tower International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOWR); 19/04/2018 – Tower International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 Tower International Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees FY18 Rev $2.15B; 07/05/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 22/03/2018 – fusionZONE Automotive, LLC Appoints Dick Bradley as Chief Technology Officer; 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.08

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 65.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 7,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 3,813 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313,000, down from 10,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 410,863 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK); 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q EPS $1.49; 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $83; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 16/04/2018 – Torchmark Corp expected to post earnings of $1.45 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold TOWR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 17.86 million shares or 1.43% less from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Services Group Inc Inc accumulated 69,940 shares or 0% of the stock. American International Group owns 12,645 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Invest Management Llc has invested 0% in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). 60 were reported by Ftb. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 210,897 shares. 39,440 were reported by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com. Globeflex LP owns 62,495 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. The Illinois-based Citadel Lc has invested 0% in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0.01% in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). California Employees Retirement reported 64,349 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Communications Na has invested 0% in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). Teton Advisors owns 33,425 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 43,228 shares. The North Carolina-based Financial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) for 7,123 shares.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 8,500 shares to 14,140 shares, valued at $680,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monolithic Pwr Sys (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 6,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,878 shares, and cut its stake in Baozun Inc. Spon Adr.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $13.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 3,348 shares to 12,486 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 20,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (NYSE:ARI).