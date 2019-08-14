Tower International (TOWR) Market Valuation Rose While Oberweis Asset Management Has Upped by $357,000 Its Holding; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Covington Capital Management Raised Stake

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 7,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 276,428 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.92 million, up from 268,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 20.17 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tower International Inc. (TOWR) by 88.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.29% . The institutional investor held 36,180 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $761,000, up from 19,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tower International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $638.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $30.86. About 616,035 shares traded or 79.26% up from the average. Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) has declined 2.07% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TOWR News: 03/05/2018 – Tower International 1Q Rev $563.5M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tower International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOWR); 20/03/2018 – fusionZONE Automotive, LLC Appoints Steve Greenfield as President; 03/05/2018 – TOWER INTERNATIONAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $2.15 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/04/2018 – fusionZONE Automotive Wins Automotive Website Award for Peak Performance; 03/05/2018 – TOWER INTERNATIONAL INC TOWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Tower International 1Q EPS 83c; 03/05/2018 – Tower International 1Q Net $17.3M; 22/03/2018 – fusionZONE Automotive, LLC Appoints Dick Bradley as Chief Technology Officer

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bridgepoint Education Inc. (NYSE:BPI) by 90,929 shares to 109,071 shares, valued at $666,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harsco Corp. (NYSE:HSC) by 18,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR).

More notable recent Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Tower International Shares Jumped 13% Today – Motley Fool” on October 29, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Tower Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation into Whether the Sale of Tower International, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ TOWR – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tower International, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Tower International, Inc. to Autokiniton Global Group is Fair to Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold TOWR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 17.86 million shares or 1.43% less from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc owns 8,480 shares. Trexquant Lp has invested 0.02% in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). Victory Mngmt Incorporated holds 56,375 shares. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership reported 62,495 shares. Phocas Fincl reported 205,126 shares. New York-based Spark Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can reported 0% stake. Smith Asset Management Grp Inc Lp invested 0% in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 47,791 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Legal General Group Pcl reported 0% of its portfolio in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). James Inv reported 25,415 shares. 226,243 are owned by Panagora Asset Management. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VCR) by 3,000 shares to 1,607 shares, valued at $277,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 3,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,601 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Snow Mgmt Limited Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 89,576 shares. 296,117 were reported by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1.63% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Security Trust Communication holds 1.66% or 95,778 shares in its portfolio. Chesley Taft And Limited Liability Co reported 51,030 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 5.38 million were accumulated by Hsbc Public Limited Company. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 20,543 shares stake. Cognios Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.43% or 74,965 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 250 shares. The United Kingdom-based Mondrian Limited has invested 2.7% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Merchants Corporation owns 134,857 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Intact Inv Mgmt invested in 0.38% or 197,900 shares. 12,220 were reported by Cypress Asset Management Tx. Chevy Chase Tru stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.59% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).