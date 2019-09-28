Tower International (TOWR) Holding Boosted by Phocas Financial Corp; W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) Stake Held by Fiduciary Management Inc

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) by 48.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 609,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 1.87 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.31 million, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in W.R. Berkley Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $71.72. About 372,890 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Tower International Inc (TOWR) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 24,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.29% . The institutional investor held 229,848 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48 million, up from 205,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Tower International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $641.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31. About 183,607 shares traded. Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) has declined 2.07% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TOWR News: 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees FY18 Rev $2.15B; 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.10; 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees 2Q Rev $560M; 12/04/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – TOWER INTERNATIONAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $2.15 BLN; 09/03/2018 Tower International Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.08; 19/04/2018 – Tower International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – fusionZONE Automotive, LLC Appoints Dick Bradley as Chief Technology Officer; 03/05/2018 – Tower International 1Q Rev $563.5M

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “W.R. Berkley Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Earnings on October 22, 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces 3-for-2 Stock Split and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 23,800 shares to 4.31 million shares, valued at $462.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fox Corp. Cl A by 16,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.86M shares, and cut its stake in Genpact Ltd. (NYSE:G).

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $934.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spire Inc by 9,879 shares to 89,931 shares, valued at $7.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 22,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,023 shares, and cut its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI).

More notable recent Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TOWR, MCRN, NRE and DATA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Tower International, Milacron Holdings, and Infosys Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Tower Signs Agreement to Sell its European Operations – PRNewswire” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Tower International, Inc. – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Monotype Imaging Holdings, Tower International, Carrizo Oil & Gas, and Milacron Holdings on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.