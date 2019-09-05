Tower International Inc. (TOWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

This is a contrast between Tower International Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) and Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Auto Parts and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower International Inc. 24 0.43 N/A 3.26 9.45 Workhorse Group Inc. 2 610.92 N/A -0.69 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Tower International Inc. and Workhorse Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Tower International Inc. and Workhorse Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Workhorse Group Inc. 0.00% 405.8% -292.8%

Risk & Volatility

Tower International Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.2 beta. Workhorse Group Inc.’s 1.29 beta is the reason why it is 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Tower International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Workhorse Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Tower International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Workhorse Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tower International Inc. and Workhorse Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91% and 11.9%. About 0.3% of Tower International Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of Workhorse Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tower International Inc. 0.06% 59.26% 31.29% 4.66% -2.07% 29.41% Workhorse Group Inc. 30.08% 74.75% 489.77% 496.55% 247.16% 882.95%

For the past year Tower International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Workhorse Group Inc.

Summary

Tower International Inc. beats Workhorse Group Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Workhorse Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and builds battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring system that enables fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. Its products include medium duty step vans, light duty pickups, delivery drones, and manned multicopters. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.