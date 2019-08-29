Tower International Inc. (TOWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC)

Both Tower International Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) and Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) compete on a level playing field in the Auto Parts industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower International Inc. 24 0.43 N/A 3.26 9.45 Visteon Corporation 65 0.64 N/A 4.19 15.71

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Tower International Inc. and Visteon Corporation. Visteon Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Tower International Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Tower International Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Visteon Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Visteon Corporation 0.00% 17.8% 4.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.2 shows that Tower International Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Visteon Corporation’s 83.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

Tower International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Visteon Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Visteon Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tower International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tower International Inc. and Visteon Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 91% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Tower International Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Visteon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tower International Inc. 0.06% 59.26% 31.29% 4.66% -2.07% 29.41% Visteon Corporation 3.68% 16.89% 0.43% -14.25% -42.86% 9.29%

For the past year Tower International Inc. has stronger performance than Visteon Corporation

Summary

Visteon Corporation beats Tower International Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Visteon Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media and enable mobile connectivity applications. It also offers audio systems, including audio head units, amplifiers, and analog and digital radios; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. Visteon Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan.