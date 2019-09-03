Tower International Inc. (TOWR) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Tower International Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Auto Parts companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tower International Inc. has 91% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 73.02% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Tower International Inc. has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 4.53% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Tower International Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower International Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 91.51% 42.08% 9.32%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Tower International Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tower International Inc. N/A 24 9.45 Industry Average 215.38M 235.36M 16.35

Tower International Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Tower International Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Tower International Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.92 1.63 2.49

As a group, Auto Parts companies have a potential upside of 47.56%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tower International Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tower International Inc. 0.06% 59.26% 31.29% 4.66% -2.07% 29.41% Industry Average 5.39% 14.55% 40.20% 50.39% 47.24% 56.42%

For the past year Tower International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tower International Inc. are 1.4 and 1.2. Competitively, Tower International Inc.’s rivals have 1.86 and 1.22 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tower International Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tower International Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Tower International Inc. has a beta of 2.2 and its 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Tower International Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.46 which is 46.21% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Tower International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Tower International Inc.’s rivals beat Tower International Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.