Tower International Inc. (TOWR) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

Tower International Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) is a company in the Auto Parts industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91% of Tower International Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.02% of all Auto Parts’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Tower International Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.53% of all Auto Parts companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Tower International Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower International Inc. 64,045,307.44% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 91.51% 42.08% 9.32%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Tower International Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tower International Inc. 19.79M 31 9.45 Industry Average 215.38M 235.36M 16.35

Tower International Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Tower International Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.11 1.69 2.48

As a group, Auto Parts companies have a potential upside of 30.81%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tower International Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tower International Inc. 0.06% 59.26% 31.29% 4.66% -2.07% 29.41% Industry Average 5.39% 14.55% 40.20% 50.39% 47.24% 56.42%

For the past year Tower International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tower International Inc. are 1.4 and 1.2. Competitively, Tower International Inc.’s rivals have 1.86 and 1.22 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tower International Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tower International Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.2 shows that Tower International Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Tower International Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.46 which is 46.21% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Tower International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Tower International Inc.’s peers beat Tower International Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.