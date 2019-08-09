Tower Bridge Advisors Upped Its Novartis Adr (NVS) Stake; Mueller Water Products (MWA)’s Sentiment Is 1.13

Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.41, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 89 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 79 sold and decreased their stakes in Mueller Water Products Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 125.81 million shares, down from 126.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Mueller Water Products Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 55 Increased: 65 New Position: 24.

Tower Bridge Advisors increased Novartis Adr (NVS) stake by 0.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired 625 shares as Novartis Adr (NVS)’s stock rose 11.81%. The Tower Bridge Advisors holds 111,004 shares with $10.67B value, up from 110,379 last quarter. Novartis Adr now has $215.20B valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $90.84. About 230,391 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 30/05/2018 – FDA expedites review of Novartis drug Promacta(R) for first-line severe aplastic anemia (SAA); 22/03/2018 – New! Poised for an FDA pitch, Novartis lays out all its PhIII cards on MS drug siponimod $NVS $CELG etc; 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – #2 — more changes at the top Operations head Wyss exits Novartis, giving way to new structure and a string of promotions $NVS; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 14/05/2018 – SWISS AG SAYS IN DIALOGUE WITH BASEL PROSECUTORS OVER NOVARTIS; 23/03/2018 – Novartis’s Gilenya Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 22/03/2018 – Novartis: FDA Approval Expands Indication for Tasigna; 30/04/2018 – NOVARTIS PHASE III BROLUCIZUMAB SHOW RELIABLE 12-WK TREATMENT; 04/04/2018 – Novartis announces JAMA Cardiology publication of data showing Entresto® improves physical and social activity in HFrEF patients versus enalapril

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) stake by 5,450 shares to 36,850 valued at $800.75 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Class A stake by 170 shares and now owns 10,731 shares. Restaurant Brands Int was reduced too.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets services and products for the use in transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.59 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Mueller Co., Anvil, and Mueller Technologies. It has a 52.62 P/E ratio. The Mueller Co. segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.05. About 202,695 shares traded. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) has declined 15.53% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS SEES YR NET SALES RISING 7%-9%; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 7 TO 9 PCT; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water 2Q EPS 6c; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Water May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s says Anvil International, LLC’s $60 million add-on term loan will not impact its credit ratings; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Mueller Water Products; Stable Outlook; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water Raises Quarter Dividend to 5c; 15/03/2018 Echologics and Bell deliver IoT Smart City solution for water network leak detection in the City of Medicine Hat

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 2.99% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. for 1.08 million shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors owns 253,486 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Water Asset Management Llc has 1.51% invested in the company for 105,000 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Partners Llc has invested 0.78% in the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.25 million shares.

