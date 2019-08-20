Tower Bridge Advisors Upped Its Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) Stake; Arete Wealth Advisors Has Upped Bank Of America (BAC) Holding By $834,462

Tower Bridge Advisors increased Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) stake by 2.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired 3,898 shares as Cvs Health Corp. (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Tower Bridge Advisors holds 185,606 shares with $10.01B value, up from 181,708 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp. now has $79.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 9.12M shares traded or 7.36% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as President of CVS Caremark; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) stake by 16.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 30,906 shares as Bank Of America Corporation (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Arete Wealth Advisors Llc holds 221,534 shares with $6.12 million value, up from 190,628 last quarter. Bank Of America Corporation now has $253.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.27. About 43.38 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Bank of America delivers double-digit ROE for first time in years; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says Apple could save $500 million a year making its own PC chips; 11/04/2018 – Bank of America Unveils Digital Mortgage Experience; 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA FINANCIALS CO-HEAD IS SAID TO EXIT; 14/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: BofA C$200m 4NC3 FRN, C$500m 6NC5 Fxd-to-Float; 02/04/2018 – HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC SAYS VTB CAPITAL, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, SBERBANK CIB ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased Alphabet Class A stake by 170 shares to 10,731 valued at $12.63B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Diamondback Energy In (NASDAQ:FANG) stake by 21 shares and now owns 2,400 shares. Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) was reduced too.

Among 15 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. CVS Health has $102 highest and $58 lowest target. $75.87’s average target is 23.59% above currents $61.39 stock price. CVS Health had 27 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Monday, February 25. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $81 target. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The company was maintained on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. Loop Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $68 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, March 11. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $80 target in Monday, February 25 report. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Raymond James. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, February 21. UBS maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $68 target.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. 3,410 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $198,769 on Friday, March 1. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. 9,600 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney invested in 146,172 shares. 4,257 were accumulated by Headinvest Ltd Liability Co. Pentwater Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Field Main Retail Bank reported 4,976 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc holds 5,931 shares. Dean Associates Llc stated it has 0.65% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Montecito National Bank has 13,177 shares. Moreover, Taconic Cap Advsr LP has 1.86% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 465,000 shares. Peapack Gladstone holds 0.41% or 167,659 shares in its portfolio. Lumina Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.62% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Johnson Investment Counsel stated it has 454,944 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Florida-based Edmp Inc has invested 0.79% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc owns 0.27% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 127,121 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Com has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Neumann Mngmt Ltd reported 1.51% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Invesco Sr Income Tr (VVR) stake by 423,308 shares to 175,962 valued at $739,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dreyfus Strategic Mun Bd Fd (DSM) stake by 333,231 shares and now owns 142,444 shares. Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.90’s average target is 27.98% above currents $27.27 stock price. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, June 18. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, April 17. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, July 9. Wood upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 26 report. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 374,249 shares. Appleton Prns Ma has 1.22% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 333,119 shares. Stifel Fin stated it has 0.37% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wellcome Tru Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru stated it has 20.00M shares. Aull & Monroe Invest Corporation holds 66,562 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Lp, a Florida-based fund reported 9,183 shares. Joel Isaacson Limited Liability Company holds 109,322 shares. Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Company reported 1.84% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mufg Americas Hldg, a New York-based fund reported 106,415 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 36,168 shares. Captrust Fin Advsr invested in 331,621 shares. Berkshire Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa reported 0.29% stake. 227,599 were accumulated by Profund Advsr Ltd Llc. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited owns 11,111 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Moreover, Stevens Capital Limited Partnership has 0.95% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 807,021 shares.

