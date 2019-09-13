Tower Bridge Advisors Upped Holding in Check Point Software (CHKP); Credicorp LTD (BAP) Stock Price Declined While Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Increased Its Position

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 14.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 86,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 672,580 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $153.96M, up from 585,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $214.04. About 70,271 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Check Point Software (CHKP) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 320 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 50,441 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.83 billion, up from 50,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Check Point Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $111.66. About 179,511 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT

More notable recent Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Credicorp’s declaration of dividends NYSE:BAP – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Credicorp’s 2019 Quarterly Earnings Releases NYSE:BAP – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp finalized the reorganization of its subsidiaries in Peru – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 4Q18 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 3.00 million shares to 440,896 shares, valued at $19.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loma Negra by 94,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.95 million shares, and cut its stake in Bancolombia Adr (NYSE:CIB).

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of CHKP April 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Security Stocks in Focus as Zero Trust Approach Evolves – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fortinet (FTNT) to Secure Telenor Sweden’s SD-WAN Services – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Be Disappointed With Their 50% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.