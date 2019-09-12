Tower Bridge Advisors Stake In Unilever Plc Adr (UL) Was Has Upped; As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (TSM) Share Value Declined, Capital World Investors Has Trimmed Its Holding

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (UL) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 315 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 41,359 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56B, up from 41,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Unilever Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.54. About 666,773 shares traded or 2.41% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/03/2018 – Business school: Theranos, leadership at McAfee, Unilever’s HQ; 30/04/2018 – M&G Global Dividend Adds Unilever, Cuts BAT; 08/05/2018 – Unilever Ice Cream Heats up the Freezer Aisle with 20 New Frozen Treats; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q OTHER INCOME 1B RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q Turnover Excluding Spreads EUR11.9B; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q REV. 90B RUPEES, EST. 89B; 19/04/2018 – Unilever confident shareholders will agree to go Dutch; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Continue to Apply UK and Dutch Corporate Governance Codes; 16/03/2018 – Unilever has chosen to protect itself from modern capitalism; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Backs FY18 View

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (TSM) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 1.24M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 52.83 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07B, down from 54.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.22. About 3.99M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN

Capital World Investors, which manages about $426.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Venator Materials Plc by 430,000 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $7.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.17M shares in the quarter, for a total of 26.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).