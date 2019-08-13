Tower Bridge Advisors Stake in Raytheon Co New (RTN) Has Trimmed by $9.83 Million as Share Price Rose; Credit Suisse Ag Has Upped Its Position in Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) by $8.65 Million as Stock Rose

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 61.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 508,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.84 million, up from 829,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.68. About 173,724 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Raytheon Co New (RTN) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 54 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 3,105 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $565.36 million, down from 3,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Raytheon Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $183.81. About 976,095 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Bancshares invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Colorado-based Tributary Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 1St Source National Bank & Trust invested in 2,947 shares. Moreover, Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Advisor Prtn Limited Co accumulated 10,395 shares or 0.24% of the stock. F&V Capital Lc owns 0.17% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,649 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 43,117 shares. Nwq Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 146,589 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.07% or 1,699 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Company accumulated 34,030 shares. 23,766 are owned by Massmutual Trust Communication Fsb Adv. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 4,744 shares. Barnett Com Inc invested in 150 shares. M&T National Bank invested 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Murphy Capital has 0.2% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 7,033 shares.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $861.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 625 shares to 111,004 shares, valued at $10.67B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 25,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,624 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Cor (NYSE:CCI).

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.17M for 15.96 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $109.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Nassau Brh by 4,670 shares to 80,370 shares, valued at $5.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hollysys Automation Technolo (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 37,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.82M shares, and cut its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE).